Moobibear LED Closet Light for $15
New
moobibear.com · 31 mins ago
Moobibear LED Closet Light
$15 $30
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 500-lumen
  • 600mAh rechargeable battery
  • motion sensor
  • 3M adhesive magnetic strip
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear50"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register