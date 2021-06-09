Moobibear Dimmable Under Cabinet LED Lighting for $28
New
moobibear.com · 35 mins ago
Moobibear Dimmable Under Cabinet LED Lighting
$28 $46
free shipping

Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" for a savings of $18, or $32 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • six 12" panels
  • includes mounting hardware
  • each panel is equivalent to an 8W fluorescent tube
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "moobibear40off"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register