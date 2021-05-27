Moobibear 3-in-1 LED UV Flashlight for $15

New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
$15 $31
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to save $26 off the list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- IPX6 waterproof
- 600-lumen
- shockproof
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Otdair 3-Head Solar Security Flood Lights 2-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply code "TZMBFNEL" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by OTD-US Store via Amazon.
Features
- 118 LEDs per light
- 360° rotatable spotlight
- motion detection up to 33-feet
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- dawn to dusk auto on/off
- Model: 200219
Ends Today
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Vont Spark LED Headlamp Flashlight 4-Pack
$20 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- 7 light modes
- Model: VNT-SHL01-4X
Amazon · 3 days ago
Uponun Dual Head Solar Flood Lights w/ Solar Panel
$33 $66
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PFYGKYR6" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Uponun via Amazon.
- Available in Dual Head 60led With Remote at this price. Other versions start from $18 after the above coupon code.
Features
- 60 LED
- 6,000K to 6,500K cool or 3,000k to 3,200K warm
- smart remote
- dusk to dawn sensing
- adjustable timer
- includes 60-watt poly-silicone solar panel
- Model: BT-N60D
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fuhongrui LED Solar Street Light with Remote Control
$66 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "406LS7ZQ" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
Features
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
moobibear.com · 6 days ago
1,200-Lumen Linkable Under-Counter LED Light Bars
$23 $50
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $27 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3 color temperatures
- dimmable
moobibear.com · 1 day ago
165ft 500-LED Fairy Lights Rope w/ Remote
$22 $49
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to get this price and save $27 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 24-key remote
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
136-LED Wireless Outdoor Light
$14 $23
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- IP65 water-resistant
- motion sensor
moobibear.com · 3 days ago
Linkable 4ft. LED Shop Light 4-Pack w/ Plugs
$66 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" to save $54 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 5,000K daylight
- 5,000 lumens
- up to 50,000 hours lamp life
- includes hanging chains and hardware
Sign In or Register