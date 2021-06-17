Moobibear 22-LED Motion Sensor Under Cabinet Strip Light for $12

Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" for a savings of $8 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- detects motion up to 3 meters away
- three lighting modes (always on, motion sensor, and off)
- rechargeable battery
- detachable magnetic base
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Apply coupon code "WSTNGTLE" for a savings of $26, which drops it to $5 less than we saw it three weeks ago, and to the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Karjaja via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- 6,500k brightness
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 270° wide angle lighting
- 3 adjustable lamp heads
- Model: TG-TY051
Clip the 15% off coupon, and apply code "RQNCG5G7" to save $27. That's $9 less than our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
- dimmable
- ETL-listed
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- IP65 waterproof
- 24 shatterproof bulbs
- compatible with iOS and Android
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- coloring changing
- dimmable
- 358 lighting effects
- remote control
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to get them for $7 less than we saw two weeks ago. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 24-key remote
After coupon code "moobibear40off", it's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- over 16 million colors
- app or remote control
- music and voice control
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- IP65 water-resistant
- motion sensor
Sign In or Register