Monument Smart Photo Backup and Organization Device
Give the gift of memories. Monument offers Smart Photo Backup and Organization Device for $129. Just install the apps and Monument automatically backs up and organizes photos & videos from smartphones, computers, hard drives, and SD cards, always in their original quality, and without carrying any monthly fees. Buy Now at Monument Labs, Inc.

  • Centralized, automatic backup and organization of all your photos and videos
  • No monthly fees
  • Duplicate detection
  • Frees up phone space
  • Flexible storage using external USB Drives
  • Complete privacy
