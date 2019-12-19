Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Give the gift of memories. Monument offers Smart Photo Backup and Organization Device for $129. Just install the apps and Monument automatically backs up and organizes photos & videos from smartphones, computers, hard drives, and SD cards, always in their original quality, and without carrying any monthly fees. Buy Now at Monument Labs, Inc.
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
$20 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by a buck and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register