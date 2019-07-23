New
Ends Today
Monument Labs, Inc. · 1 hr ago
Monument Photo Backup and Organization Device
$130 $170
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy offers the Monument Smart Photo Backup and Automatic Organization Device for $129.99 with free shipping; that's a $40 drop from list price. Monument automatically backs up and organizes photos from smartphones, computers, hard drives, and SD Cards, always in their original quality while protecting your privacy and without carrying any recurring fees. Buy Now

Features
  • centralized fully automatic backup and organization using built-in artificial Intelligence
  • frees up phone space
  • flexible storage with no monthly fees
↑ less
Buy from Monument Labs, Inc.
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Photo Services Monument Labs, Inc. Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register