Monument Labs, Inc. · 1 hr ago
Monument Automatic Photo Backup and Organization Device
Monument via code "PHOTOS19" offers Automatic Photo Backup and Organization Device for $119 with free shipping. (That's a $50 drop from list price.) Monument automatically backs up and organizes photos & videos from smartphones, computers, hard drives, and SD cards, always in their original quality, while protecting your privacy, and without carrying any recurring fees. Deal ends November 9. Buy Now at Monument Labs, Inc.

Features
  • Centralized, fully automatic backup and organization of all your photos and videos
  • Duplicate detection
  • Frees up phone space
  • Flexible storage using external USB Drives
  • No monthly fees
  • Full privacy
  • Code "PHOTOS19"
  • Expires 11/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
