Monument Labs, Inc. · 28 mins ago
Monument Automatic Photo Backup and Organization Device
$100 $170
free shipping

Monument via coupon code "BF19" offers its Monument Smart Photo Backup and Organization Device for $99.90 with free shipping. (That's a $70 drop from list price.) Just install the apps and Monument automatically backs up and organizes photos and videos from smartphones, computers, hard drives, and SD cards, always in their original quality, and without carrying any monthly fees. Buy Now at Monument Labs, Inc.

Tips
  • To get this deal, use "BF19".
Features
  • Centralized, automatic backup and organization of all your photos and videos
  • Duplicate detection
  • Frees up phone space
  • Flexible storage using external USB Drives
  • No monthly fees
  • Full privacy
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF19"
  • Expires 12/2/2019
    Published 28 min ago
