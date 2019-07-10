New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$39 $130
free shipping
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Features
  • fully waterproof
  • 15+ hour play time
  • speakerphone with echo cancellation
