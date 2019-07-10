New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
$39 $130
free shipping
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Features
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Dell Home · 1 day ago
JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker
$65 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers the JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker for $64.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $135 off, and $35 less than you'd pay from Harman Kardon direct. Buy Now
Features
- 4-microphone array
- 40Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 10 hours' playtime
Amazon · 1 day ago
Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Speaker
$19 w/ Prime $40
free shipping
Today only, and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting from $19.11. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $11. Buy Now
Features
- 12-hour playtime
- built-in microphone
- HD sound
- Bluetooth 4.0
- built-in Li-Ion 2200mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: DS1681
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker
$12 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
Features
- Built-in mic
- IPX5 rating
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Logitech UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker
$45 $100
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Neon Forest for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and within $3 of the best price we've seen. (For further comparison, it's the second-lowest price we've seen and best deal today by $20). Buy Now
Features
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 water-resistance rated
- up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
Sign In or Register