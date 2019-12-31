New
MorningSave · 43 mins ago
Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$39
$8 shipping

MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 plus $7.99 for shipping. Buy Now

Features
  • fully waterproof
  • 15+ hour play time
  • speakerphone with echo cancellation
↑ less
Buy from MorningSave
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers MorningSave Private Label Brands
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register