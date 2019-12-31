MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 plus $7.99 for shipping. Buy Now
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
-
Expires 12/31/2019
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That Daily Deal offers the Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
- Built-in mic
- IPX5 rating
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $68.99. Coupon code "SQYQR58F" drops the price to $41.39. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hour play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
HaiTeng B2C CORP via Amazon offers the Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $17.99. Coupon code "FTXVM464" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 33-foot range
- support MicroSD & TF card playing
- up to 10-hours playtime on full charge
- includes micro USB charging cable & 3.5mm audio cable
- Model: MD-05
Hott via Amazon offers its Hott Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $58.99. Coupon code "AC9HNH9M" cuts that to $29.49. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 33-foot range
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- built-in microphone
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker II in Midnight Blue for $89 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- built-in mic
- NFC pairing
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
Dell Home offers the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Neon Forest for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from six days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now in any color by at least $5.) Deal ends July 21. Buy Now
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 water-resistance rated
- up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: 984-001340
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- This item is new but will ship in brown-box packaging.
- A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX7-certified waterproof
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- up to 100-foot Bluetooth range
- 360° sound
- Model: 984-000436
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
