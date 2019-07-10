MorningSave · 28 mins ago
Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$39 $130
$8 shipping
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.

Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Features
  • fully waterproof
  • 15+ hour play time
  • speakerphone with echo cancellation
↑ less
Buy from MorningSave
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers MorningSave Monster
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
Pandp
No mention of the size. 90 day warranty? Open box warranty?
46 min ago
jdkiely
90 day warranty?
10 hr 43 min ago