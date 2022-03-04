That's $131 off list and the best deal we could find. Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- built-in wireless Qi charger
- USB input
- 120Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- control via iOS or Android app
Apply coupon code "804DK4VY" for a savings of $116. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ChengDuTingHaoRouShangMaoYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- IPX7 water resistant
- TF card port
- Bluetooth 5.0
Apply coupon code "50T1PFNC" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ChangChunShiDuDiDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSiB via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LED lights
- up to 4-hours of playtime on a single charge
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "QZZ4HED9" to save $46 (it is also the best price we have seen in at least six months). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Buganism via Amazon.
-
- IPX5 waterproof
- can be used as a karaoke system
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and TF card slot
- Model: M83
Take half off via coupon code "2BQ46D4W". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
That's a very low price for any smartwatch – budget options at Amazon start around $35. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1.3" 240x240 color display
- monitors heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and sleep state
- compass
- stopwatch and timer
- call, text, and calendar alerts
It's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 40ft sensor range
- Model: RCA902N1004/N
That's a savings of $10 off list, plus you'll get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- COB LED technology
- magnet mount
- swivels 250°
