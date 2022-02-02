New
MorningSave · 27 mins ago
$69 $149
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $80. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- built-in wireless Qi charger
- USB input
- 120Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- control via iOS or Android app
Details
Comments
