New
Meh · 55 mins ago
$69 $95
free shipping
That's the best price by $19. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Qi Wireless Charger
- 30 Watts of Power
- Ambient Light
- Alarm sync
- FM radio
Details
Related Offers
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zealot 75W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$54 w/ Prime $92
free shipping
Clip the on page coupon and apply coupon code "IJO4PWBP" to drop the price to $6 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $54 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
Features
- BassUp technology
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- up to 50 hour playtime
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- Model: S67
Amazon · 1 hr ago
MusiBaby Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$16 w/ Prime $29
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "RE5927R6" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Non-Prime members pay $17.43 via the same clippable and coupon code.
- Sold by Miss Big via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 360° stereo sound
- up to 24 hour play time on a full charge
- Model: M71
BJ's Wholesale Club · 2 wks ago
Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$20 $25
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
Features
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- water resistant
- carrying strap
- Model: SRSXB01/B
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gravastar Mars Pro Bluetooth Speaker
$161 $230
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MU765QU5" for a savings of $69. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Matte Black.
- Sold by GravaStar Flagship via Amazon.
Features
- Zinc alloy shell
- 15 hours of playtime
- Dynamic RGB lights
- Bluetooth 5.2
