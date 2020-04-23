Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $27 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Stock up on these hard to find items in sets of two or more and a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors.
Update: The price has increased to $16.99. Shop Now at zulily
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, bags, belts, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
These face shields can be used as neck gaiters or masks. They're at least a buck under what Amazon vendors are charging, and these ship in a week from the U.S. (Many vendors cannot ship until May or June.) Buy Now at eBay
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
