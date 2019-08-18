New
Monroe Storage Upholstered Queen Bed
$499 $899
$99 white glove delivery

Macy's offers the Monroe Storage Upholstered Queen Bed in Light Grey or Charcoal for $499 plus $99 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • button-tufted winged headboard
  • 4 bottom drawers (2 per side)
  • 13 plywood slats (10 with center support)
  • no boxspring required
Details
Comments
