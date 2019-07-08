New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$40 $180
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Monroe 4-Piece 1,000-TC Sheet Set for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of up to $160 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- The deep pocket sheet sets cost an extra $5
- Available in Queen, King, and California King
- Includes flat and fitted sheets and pillowcases
Expires 7/8/2019
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Linens & Hutch · 1 day ago
Linens & Hutch Essential 4-Piece Sheet Set
from $18 $66
free shipping
Linens & Hutch offers its Linens & Hutch Essential 4-Piece Sheet Set in several colors (Navy pictured) from $17.82 via coupon code "DN4PCSOLDSS73". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of at least $48 off list price. Shop Now
- Twin for $17.82 ($48 off)
- Twin XL for $19.17 ($52 off)
- Full for $20.52 ($55 off)
- Queen for $21.87 ($59 off)
- King for $23.22 ($63 off)
- Cal King for $24.57 ($66 off)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Avenco Standard Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow
$23 $47
free shipping
Avenco Group via Amazon offers the Avenco Standard Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow for $46.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "GCX26V6G" to cut that to $23.49. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- removable breathable cover
- high-graded shredded foam filling
- 20" x 26"
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sleep Yoga Down Alternative Knee Support Pillow
$30 $46
free shipping
Amazon offers the Sleep Yoga Down Alternative Knee Support Pillow for $30.07 with free shipping. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- breathable cover
- hypoallergenic
Walmart · 6 days ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Amazon · 6 days ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more. Buy Now
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 20% to 65% off a selection of beds, chairs, sofas, and other furniture. Shipping is free in many cases over $75. (Below, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; in certain cases, bulk shipping charges apply.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 15 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 light settings
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
