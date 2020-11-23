New
Monoprice Zero-G 35" 21:9 1440p FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor
$300 $400
That's a low by $99 and tied with last year's Black Friday mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • 3440x1440p resolution
  • 1800R curvature
  • 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI; DisplayPort
  • AMD FreeSync
