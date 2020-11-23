New
Monoprice · 33 mins ago
$300 $400
free shipping
That's a low by $99 and tied with last year's Black Friday mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- 3440x1440p resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
- 4ms response time
- HDMI; DisplayPort
- AMD FreeSync
Details
Comments
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
New
Staples · 10 mins ago
Monitors in Staples Black Friday Sale
from $90
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
HP · 2 wks ago
HP Early Black Friday Sale
up to $180 off
free shipping
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
Tips
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Best Buy · 4 hrs ago
HP 27" 1080p IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$110 $250
free shipping
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Samsung · 4 days ago
Samsung 32" 4K Gaming Monitor
$270 $370
free shipping
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice SonicSolace Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$23 $70
free shipping
That's $47 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
Monoprice · 1 mo ago
Monoprice MP Delta Pro 3D Printer
$450 $1,200
free shipping
That's $300 under our July mention, $750 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
Features
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
