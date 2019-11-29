Open Offer in New Tab
Monoprice · 38 mins ago
Monoprice Zero-G 35" 21:9 1440p FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor
$300
free shipping

That's $28 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $69 under the best price we could find from another Monoprice storefront.) Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution
  • 1800R curvature
  • 4ms response time
  • FreeSync HDMI; DisplayPort
