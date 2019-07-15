New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor
$229 w/ $46 in Rakuten Points $255
free shipping

Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now

Features
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
  • 2560x1440 resolution
  • supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
  • DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
  • Model: 138576
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MN10"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Rakuten Monoprice
27" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register