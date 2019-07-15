Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
- 2560x1440 resolution
- supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- Model: 138576
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly.
Update: The price has increased to $126.41 before discount, $101.13 after. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Dell Home offers its Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34.1" 1440p 21:9 Curved LED Monitor with a $200 Dell gift card for $759.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $86 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $236.) Buy Now
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- dual 9W speakers
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
