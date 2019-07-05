New
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
$217 $299
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $216.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $97. Buy Now
Features
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
- 2560x1440 resolustion
- supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- Model: 138576
Details
Comments
Related Offers
HP · 2 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Staples · 3 days ago
AOC 25" 1080p 144Hz LED Gaming Display
$170
free shipping
Staples offers the AOC 24.5" 1080p 144Hz LED Gaming Monitor for $219.99. Coupon code "25938" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our January mention and the best deal we could find today by $30. (For further comparison, it remains the cheapest G-Sync monitor we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs & 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: G2590FX
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 9 hrs ago
SmallHD Focus 5" Base HDMI On-Camera Monitor
$279 $359
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the SmallHD Focus 5" Base HDMI On-Camera Monitor for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Features
- 5" 1280 x 720 touchscreen display
- supports UHD 4K, HD, and SD Input
- camera power output
- 800 cd/m² 10-bit IPS LCD panel
- OS3 interactive touchscreen software
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip
$27 $36
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip in White for $26.69 with free shipping. That's $6 less than you'd pay via another Monoprice storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
