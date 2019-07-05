New
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Display
$217 $299
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $216.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $97. Buy Now
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
  • 2560x1440 resolustion
  • supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
  • DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
  • Model: 138576
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
