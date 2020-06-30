That's at least $50 less than you'd pay for comparable monitors elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1200R curvature
- 144Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort
- Samsung VA panel
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Pad your order by one cent with literally anything, no matter how small. Then you can use code "34755" to get the $25 off $100 discount. At $74.99, not counting whatever you pad it with, that's $15 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Staples
- Pad your offer over $75 to get free shipping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply coupon code "FZEO5457" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Save $70 off list price and a great deal for a monitor with these specs. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
- HDR10
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
That's $250 off list and the best price we've seen in just over half a year. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 5.5" IPS LCD curing screen
- layer height of 20-100 microns
- prints up to 30mm/hour vertically
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: PSK003-P2606B
Save on coolers, camping & tailgating supplies, tumblers, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Shipping starts at $3.99 or is free with $39.
