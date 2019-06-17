New
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wireless Smart Water Leak/Flood Sensor for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mobile monitoring and notifications
- probe with a 3.8-foot reach
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Echo Wall Clock
$25 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Wall Clock for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- you'll need at least one other Echo device in order to use it
Features
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Monoprice Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven
$64 $150
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Strata Home Collection Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven in Black/Silver for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- touch display
- removable food stand
- magnetic-driven rapid water circulation
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip
$27 $36
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip in White for $26.69 with free shipping. That's $6 less than you'd pay via another Monoprice storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
