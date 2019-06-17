New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Wireless Smart Leak/Flood Sensor
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wireless Smart Water Leak/Flood Sensor for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • mobile monitoring and notifications
  • probe with a 3.8-foot reach
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Home Rakuten Monoprice
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register