New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Defender Security 15" Fixed Window Grill
$29
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the safest deal we could find by $25
Amazon offers Prime members the Defender Security 15.25" Steel Fixed Window Grill for $28.65 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It expands to fit windows from 31" to 54" wide.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 1 day ago
Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System
$165 $330
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System for $329.99. Coupon code "B6UPJNFQ" drops the price to $164.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- night vision
- motion detection
- IP66 waterproof
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven
$64 $150
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Strata Home Collection Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven in Black/Silver for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- touch display
- removable food stand
- magnetic-driven rapid water circulation
New
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip
$27 $36
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip in White for $26.69 with free shipping. That's $6 less than you'd pay via another Monoprice storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
Sign In or Register