Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
  • 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
  • instant alerts via push notifications
  • detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
  • Model: 133124
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
