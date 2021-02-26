New
Monoprice · 55 mins ago
$6 $20
free shipping
That's a low by $14. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- plug and play
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- four USB 3.0 ports
Details
Comments
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Hub
$40 $50
free shipping
It's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock on March 3, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
Features
- USB-C port
- 2 USB-A data ports
- ethernet port
- microSD/SD card reader
- dual HDMI display
- Model: A83800A1
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Monoprice Month-End Blowout
up to 84% off
free shipping
Save on monitors, headphones, desks, wide variety of cables, TV wall mounts, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
Monoprice · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Form iPhone Wallet Cases
from $2
free shipping
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Monoprice True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
2 for $25
free shipping
Add 2 to cart and apply code "25DEAL" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 waterproof
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 42010
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Workstream by Monoprice Electric Sit-Stand Height Adjustable Desk Frame
$150 $200
free shipping
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 35" to 63" wide.
Features
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
eBay · 2 wks ago
Monoprice Giant Chess Game
$20 $22
free shipping
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Monoprice 24" 75Hz 1080p IPS Monitor
$90 $100
free shipping
That's $10 off, the best price we could find, and within $3 of the best price we've ever seen for any brand of monitor with these specs. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- HDMI
- Model: 40772
Sign In or Register