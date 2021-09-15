Shop computer cables as low as $1, kitchen items from $7, lighting starting at $10, speakers beginning at $22, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through September 17 at midnight CST on the Woot! app. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CST, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Score saving across nearly every category including up to 40% off bath items, up to 25% off lighting, up to $100 off outdoor power tools, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a range of items, from TV wall mounts, speakers, splitters, and cables, all the way to inflatable swimming pools. Shop Now at Monoprice
Shop and save on soundbars, guitars, microphones, computer desks, computer cables, TV mounts, pool toys, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most orders of $39 or more, and select items, ship free; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to take 50% off orders over $50. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Entegrade OM5 Fiber Optic Cable for $8.49 before coupon ($2 off).
- Most orders of $39 or more ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $2.99.
