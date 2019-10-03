Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $17.70 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and $63 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Rakuten
