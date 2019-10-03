New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker
$59 w/ $18 in Rakuten Points $160
free shipping

Thanks to the included $17.70 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Monoprice via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • adjustable clamp
  • digital LED touch screen
  • 41° to 212° F temperature range
  • 2.25 gallons per minute circulation pump
  • 4 gallon max bath size
  • Model: 121594
