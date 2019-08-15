- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker in Black/Silver for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $46.39. Plus, you'll bag $6.90 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $16 under the lowest price we could find from Monoprice direct. Buy Now
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Strata Home by Monoprice Sous Vide Water Oven with Rack for $74.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off list, and you'll also bag $8.85 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Gandhi Appliances via Rakuten offers the Preethi Blue Leaf 3-Jar Indian Mixie Mixer/ Grinder for $124.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
