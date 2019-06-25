New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Monoprice Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven
$64 $150
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Strata Home Collection Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven in Black/Silver for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • touch display
  • removable food stand
  • magnetic-driven rapid water circulation
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
