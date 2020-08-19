New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice SonicSolace Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$25 $70
free shipping

That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 40mm drivers
  • up to 16 hours of playback
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register