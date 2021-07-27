Monoprice Select Series 10-Foot Apple MFi-Certified Lightning to USB Cable: 2 for $11
New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Select Series 10-Foot Apple MFi-Certified Lightning to USB Cable
2 for $11
free shipping

Add two to your cart, then apply coupon code "CABLES2" to get this deal. That's $9 off list for two of these cables. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 24K gold-plated connectors
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CABLES2"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals iPhone Accessories Monoprice Monoprice
iOS Mac Popularity: 1/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register