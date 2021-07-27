Monoprice Select Series 10-Foot Apple MFi-Certified Lightning to USB Cable: 2 for $11

New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
2 for $11
free shipping
Add two to your cart, then apply coupon code "CABLES2" to get this deal. That's $9 off list for two of these cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- 24K gold-plated connectors
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
FW Zone Fidget Toy Phone Case for iPhone
$4 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $6 by applying coupon code "60M4RPBM". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Multicolor03 pictured).
- Select size/color options are priced from $3.20 after the code.
- Sold by FW ZONE Online LLC via Amazon.
Features
- non-toxic silicone
- shockproof
- water and wear resistant
- compatible with iPhone 11, 12 Pro, Max, XS, and XR (see product for full compatibility)
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Odec iPhone Fast Charger with Type C Cable
$9.60 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 60% off on page coupon for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JX US via Amazon.
Features
- 4-foot cable
- Designed for "iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPad 2020, AirPods Pro, and Google Pixel 5 XL."
- Model: OD-A1
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Ailawuu 6.6-Foot Lightning Cable 3-Pack
$3.59 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "NDUT6V6N" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Dalaohu via Amazon.
Features
- Apple MFi certified
- double nylon braided
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone X / iPhone XS
$6.95 $50
free shipping
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by A4C via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Monoprice · 4 hrs ago
Monoprice Gold Winning Deals
up to 70% off
free shipping on many items
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$140 $180
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $315. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- auto leveling
- LCD display
- UV photosensitive resin
- magnetic build plate
- Model: 35435
