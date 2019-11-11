New
Monoprice SLA High Resolution Resin 3D Printer w/ 250ml Resin
$144 $180
free shipping

That's $146 under what you'd pay from Monoprice direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBO20" to get this deal.
Features
  • LCD Touchscreen
  • layer height of 20 microns
  • prints up to 30mm/hour vertically
  • 5.5" IPS LCD curing screen
  • compatible with Windows and Linux
  • Model: 121824
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/11/2019
