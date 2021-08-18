Monoprice Pure Outdoor End of Summer Sale: 30% to 40% off

Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Expires 8/30/2021
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Apply coupon code "JEWEL" to save $34 off list price. Buy Now at Lands' End
- Available in Gray or Blue.
- You can get it monogrammed or embroidered for $8.
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
- 600-denier polyester construction w/ leather trim
- padded adjustable shoulder strap
- measures 19" x 10" x 10"
You'd usually pay around $40 for this style and size of backpack. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Soletgo via eBay.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spacious main compartment and smaller zip pockets
- D-rings on shoulder straps
- Chest and waist straps
That's the best price we could find in any color by $21. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Storm.
- This is a final sale item and is not available for returns.
- roll-top and full-zip
- fits a full-sized laptop or SMG
- padded shoulder strap
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Save a total of $255 of list by applying coupon code "GET30". Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- See product page for compatible desktops.
- adjustable frame
- programmable memory settings
- 23.6" to 49.2" surface height adjustment
- 265-lb. capacity
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
