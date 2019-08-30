New
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler
$70 w/ $11 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping

Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now

Features
  • keep cold items cold for more than 130 hours or hot items hot for more than 150 hours
  • tie down slots on each side
  • rubber anchor latches
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 8/30/2019
