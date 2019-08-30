Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention, $102 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now