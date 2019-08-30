Personalize your DealNews Experience
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Bfull via Amazon offers its Bfull 5-L Waterproof Dry Bag in several colors (army green pictured) for $11.99. Clip the on page coupon and apply code "TU7GZSZD" to drop the price to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention, $102 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker in Black/Silver for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $46.39. Plus, you'll bag $6.90 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $16 under the lowest price we could find from Monoprice direct. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 50-Liter Rotomolded Cooler for $153.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $123.19. Plus, you'll bag $18.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $18 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now
