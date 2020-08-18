That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 6-ft. USB Type-C cable
- Power Delivery (PD) 2.0 standard
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $14.99, a low by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Yellow and Black.
- stores enough power to charge an iPhone 11 three times
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
Apply coupon code "UM0028" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at RAVPower
- 24W max output
- 3 USB 2.0 ports
- 1 QC 3.0 port
- 1 PD port
- Model: RP-UM002
These start at $70 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Comfort Shopping via Amazon.
- it's compatible with a variety of iPhone models from iPhone 8 and up
Apply coupon code "UGDN70293" to make this the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ugreen Group Limited via Amazon.
- Apple MFi certified
- over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection
- includes USB Type-C to Lightning cable
- Model: CD137
Save on bookshelf speakers, headphones, and converters, as well as the smaller essentials like cables, adapters, and mounts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise it starts around $3.
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Monoprice
- internally lit with LED lights
- removable glass build plate
- auto bed leveling
- 200x150x150mm maximum build volume
- USB and microSD card connectivity
- Model: 36045
That's $60 less than you'd pay at other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200x200mm heated steel spring build plate
- assisted leveling
- dual Y-gantry
- Model: 134438
