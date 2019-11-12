New
Monoprice Monolith Balanced Desktop Headphone Amp / DAC
$400 $500
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Monoprice via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBO20" to yield this price.
  • Dual THX AAA 788 linear amplifier modules
  • dual AKM 4493 DACs
  • balanced input and output
  • optical, coaxial, AES/EBU, and USB inputs
  • Model: 24459
