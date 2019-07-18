Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Monolith 10" Powered Subwoofer for $499.99. Coupon code "MN10" drops it to $449.99. Plus, you'll receive $89.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $140 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- THX Certified Select
- front-firing
- high density fiberboard cabinet with internal bracing
- 500W RMS
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December.
Update: The price has fallen to $59.90. Buy Now
- 1,500-watt peak output
- 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
- Bluetooth
- FM radio
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- USB
- SD card slot
- Model: XS-3000
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
- 2560x1440 resolution
- supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- Model: 138576
