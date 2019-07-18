New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Monoprice Monolith 10" Powered Subwoofer
$450 w/ $90 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping

Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Monolith 10" Powered Subwoofer for $499.99. Coupon code "MN10" drops it to $449.99. Plus, you'll receive $89.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $140 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

Features
  • THX Certified Select
  • front-firing
  • high density fiberboard cabinet with internal bracing
  • 500W RMS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MN10"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Rakuten Monoprice
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register