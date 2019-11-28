Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $51 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we've seen for a factory-sealed unit. (It's the best deal today by $51.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $14, although most stores charge $199 or more. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best price we've seen and around $10 less than the usual sale price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $40 off and the best price we've seen for any wireless inkjet printer. Buy Now at Best Buy
Usually, this amount of points is reserved for one category (home, electronics) at a time, making this an exceptional and rare offer from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
All-time best price by $32 including the points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $12.48 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: It now comes with $10.14 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Monoprice
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Monoprice
