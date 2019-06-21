New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$200 w/ $40 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $39.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and the Rakuten credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $439 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Multifunction Laser Printer
$119 $139
free shipping
Amazon offers the Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer for $119 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds of up to 29ppm
- up to 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- two-sided printing
- wireless connectivity
- Model: 3225/DNI
HP · 15 hrs ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Anet A6 3D Desktop Printer Kit
$139 $232
free shipping
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $138.99. With free shipping, that's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 220x220x250mm
- LCD screen
- uses 1.75mm filament
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer
$150 $269
free shipping
As a reader discovered, Amazon offers the HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 40ppm print speed
- 4800x600 dpi
- wired networking
- ePrint technology
- 350-sheet capacity
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Monoprice Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven
$64 $150
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Strata Home Collection Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven in Black/Silver for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- touch display
- removable food stand
- magnetic-driven rapid water circulation
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Monoprice Wireless Smart Leak/Flood Sensor
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wireless Smart Water Leak/Flood Sensor for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mobile monitoring and notifications
- probe with a 3.8-foot reach
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip
$27 $36
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip in White for $26.69 with free shipping. That's $6 less than you'd pay via another Monoprice storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
