Thanks to the points that's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Rakuten
TekZilla via Amazon offers the Prynt Instant Photo Printer for iPhone 6 / 6S / 7 in Black for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by around $19. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $21 off list, but most stores charge around $80 for a very similar model.
Update: The price has increased to $49. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $32 and the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $67. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago in another color, and the lowest price we could find in any color by $40. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the included $17.70 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in August. Buy Now at Rakuten
