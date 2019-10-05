New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$170 w/ $51 Rakuten Points $599
free shipping

Thanks to the points that's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $81.

  • It's sold by Monoprice via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
Features
  • compatible with most files from the Creation Workshop and Print Studio software packages
  • built-in Wi-Fi Web UI with microSDTM slot
  • supports multiple on-board profiles
  • auto-leveled build plate
  • 2K LCD curing screen
  • Model: 135435
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 10/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Printers & Scanners Rakuten Monoprice
