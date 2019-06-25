New
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$160 $599
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $439 off list and at least $40 less than you'd pay through another Monoprice storefront. Buy Now
  • 2K LCD curing screen
  • auto-leveled build plate
  • supports multiple on-board profiles
  • built-in Wi-Fi Web UI with microSDTM slot
  • compatible with most files from the Creation Workshop and Print Studio software packages
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
