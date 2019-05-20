Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice MP 35" Zero-G Curved UltraWide 21:9 Gaming Monitor for $429.99. Coupon code "MP60" drops it to $369.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $179.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3440x1440 native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 178° viewing angles
  • 5ms response time
  • 3 HDMI inputs and DisplayPort
  • Model: 131005