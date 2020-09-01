With prices from a buck, save on monitors, wall mounts, wireless keyboards, speakers, USB chargers, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at around $3.
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Save on TVs, appliances, tablets, and smart watches. Shop Now at Costco
Save on bookshelf speakers, headphones, and converters, as well as the smaller essentials like cables, adapters, and mounts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise it starts around $3.
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
That's the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 40ohm impedence
- Bluetooth
- mic
- Model: 24735
Sign In or Register