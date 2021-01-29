New
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kuject 16-Foot USB 3.0 Type A to C VR Headset Cable
$15 $27
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HL79HECR" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kuject Direct via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with Oculus Quest
- braided nylon
- Model: OC005B
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice Form iPhone Wallet Cases
from $2
free shipping
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Indio Cali Classic Electric Guitar
$80 $100
free shipping
That's $71 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Available in Blue Burst.
Features
- Basswood double-cutaway body
- Rosewood fretboard
- Maple neck
- gig bag included
- Model: 610164
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice Solar Ground Lights 4-Pack
$15 $18
free shipping
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- In Warm White.
Features
- auto on/off at night/dawn
- waterproof
- 8 LEDs each
- Model: 41991
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice AtlasFlex Series 3-Foot MFi Certified Lightning Cable
4 for $16
free shipping
Add 4 cables to cart and apply code "FLEX4" to save $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- nylon braided
- Apple MFi Certified
- high-strength aluminum connectors
- Model: 31191
New
Monoprice · 10 mins ago
Monoprice 1-Foot Slim High Speed 4K HDMI Cable 3-Pack
$4 $20
free shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- 1.5-Foot for $5.99 (great for a laptop + extra monitor setup).
Features
- gold-plated connectors
- supports HDR and HDR10
