eBay · 14 mins ago
Monoprice Easel TV Stand
$82 $103
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
  • Use code "JUMBO20" to get this discount.
Features
  • fits TVs from 45" to 65" and up to 70-lbs.
  • 360° swivel
  • integrated cable management
  • Model: 135375
  • Code "JUMBO20"
