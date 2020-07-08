Save on audio equipment, computer accessories, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Never let an idea or plan go unexplored, and save all your pennies with this free app at $20 off list price. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- You must be logged in to your account to redeem/install app.
- Organize your idea with pictures, shapes, colors, flags, and more.
- Use the auto-layout feature and make the perfect mind map, org chart, or family tree.
- Annotate and highlight your mind map with your pen, then export it to PDF or PNG for easy sharing.
- Sync your work to OneDrive for access on all your devices.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging (without a retail box).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 40mm drivers
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
That's at least $50 less than you'd pay for comparable monitors elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1200R curvature
- 144Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort
- Samsung VA panel
