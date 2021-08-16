Monoprice 75-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose for $25
Monoprice · 21 mins ago
Monoprice 75-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose
$25
free shipping w/ $39

You'd pay at least $15 for a similar hose elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • Shipping adds $9.99 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
  • kink and tangle free
  • rustproof
  • weatherproof
