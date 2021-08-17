Monoprice 60-Mile Round Tube HDTV Antenna for $17

Including the discount for shipping, it's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Monoprice
- receives VHF, UHF, and HD
- anti-rust
- reflector panels resist interference
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "96RFJYTM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leadsign via Amazon.
- 16.5-foot coaxial cable
- Model: ATSC135
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
Apply coupon code "GET20" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $22. Buy Now at Monoprice
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $76 under our mention from last September and the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- C'mon, you can do this much D.I.Y., right?
- adjustable from 29.5" to 47.2" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- manual crank system
- Model: 115721
That's $32 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 satellite speakers with 3" cone, 0.5" dome tweeter, and 150Hz to 20kHz frequency support
- center channel speaker with 2 shielded 3" mid-range cones
- 8" powered subwoofer with 60-watt amplifier, 8" cone, and 50Hz to 250Hz frequency support
- includes 4 C brackets and mounting hardware for satellite speakers
- Model: 108247
That's $8 under what Amazon charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- spring clip speaker terminals
- 30 watts RMS, 60 watts maximum
- 60Hz ~ 20kHz frequency response
- Model: MP-65RT
