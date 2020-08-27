That's $11 off list, $3.33 per cable, and a great deal in general on a 3-pack of HDMI cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Gold plated connectors
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "JCPUBSM4" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by PetwinUS via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- 18Gbps data capacity
- universal compatibility
Save on bookshelf speakers, headphones, and converters, as well as the smaller essentials like cables, adapters, and mounts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise it starts around $3.
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
You'd pay at least $7 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- USB-C power port
- HDMI port
- USB-A port
- Model: 15758
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Monoprice
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 14 hours of playback
- Model: 27722
That's $60 less than you'd pay at other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200x200mm heated steel spring build plate
- assisted leveling
- dual Y-gantry
- Model: 134438
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Monoprice
- internally lit with LED lights
- removable glass build plate
- auto bed leveling
- 200x150x150mm maximum build volume
- USB and microSD card connectivity
- Model: 36045
Sign In or Register