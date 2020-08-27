New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice 6-foot Ultra Slim Series High Speed 4K HDMI Cable 3-Pack
$10 $22
free shipping

That's $11 off list, $3.33 per cable, and a great deal in general on a 3-pack of HDMI cables. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • Gold plated connectors
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Video & Audio Cables Monoprice Monoprice
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register