Monoprice 6-Foot 4K Slim Certified Premium High Speed HDMI Cable 2-Pack for $8

Monoprice · 56 mins ago
$7.99 $11
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 after applying coupon code "4KCABLES". Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- 18Gbps bandwidth
- certified by HDMI Authorized Test Centers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Urgod Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver
$96 $189
free shipping
Clip the $55 off on page coupon and apply code "AML9QPHE" to save $93. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold Urgod Direct via Amazon.
Features
- streams 4K 3D movies, TV shows, and videos
- plug and play
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Highwings 6.6-Foot 4K HDMI Cable
$4.24 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $8 off list via coupon code "7TFBB7LC". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In the Grey option only at this price.
- Sold by PetwinUS via Amazon.
Features
- nylon braided cable
- 18Gbps data capacity
- universal compatibility
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Gold Winning Deals
up to 70% off
free shipping on many items
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Monoprice · 5 days ago
Monoprice Summer Clearance Sale
Discounts on audio, cables, brackets, and more
free shipping on many items
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Select Series 10-Foot Apple MFi-Certified Lightning to USB Cable
2 for $11
free shipping
Add two to your cart, then apply coupon code "CABLES2" to get this deal. That's $9 off list for two of these cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- 24K gold-plated connectors
